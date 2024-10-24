Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,926,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,047. The firm has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

