Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,926,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,047. The firm has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CP
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Pacific Kansas City
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.