Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Upgraded to “Positive” at Susquehanna

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $92.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.78.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE CP opened at $78.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.50. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.