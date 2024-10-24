Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 1,003 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.7% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $152.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.43. The firm has a market cap of $247.15 billion, a PE ratio of 224.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

