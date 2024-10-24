Capital Investment Counsel Inc Cuts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $56.08 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

