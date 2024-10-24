Capital Investment Counsel Inc Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 227.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91,578 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 356.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 107.5% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in AT&T by 176.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 63.79%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

