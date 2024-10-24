Capital Investment Counsel Inc Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

KBE opened at $54.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $56.41.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

