C&C Group (LON:CCR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.80 ($2.09) and traded as low as GBX 157 ($2.04). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 158.40 ($2.06), with a volume of 905,019 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Monday, September 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01. The company has a market cap of £610.74 million, a PE ratio of -663.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 157.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.76.

In other C&C Group news, insider Feargal O’Rourke acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £78,000 ($101,272.40). 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

