Celestia (TIA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $198.86 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 24th. One Celestia token can now be purchased for about $6.18 or 0.00009176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $871.42 million and approximately $198.86 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,078,465,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,078,465,753.424378 with 219,509,281.174378 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 6.00916783 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 226 active market(s) with $189,285,408.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

