CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $38.05 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,426 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $38,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

STIP stock opened at $100.79 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.81 and a 200-day moving average of $99.86.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

