CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $5.48 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $62.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.90. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

