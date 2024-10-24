CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 12,264 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,264 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $879,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GLD opened at $250.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.18 and a 200 day moving average of $225.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $179.11 and a one year high of $253.94.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

