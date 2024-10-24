Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CERT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

CERT stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Certara has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.03, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $93.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $578,318.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,658.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,661.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at $552,503.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $578,318.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,658.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the second quarter worth $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

