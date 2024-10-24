C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.10 and traded as high as $61.96. C&F Financial shares last traded at $61.96, with a volume of 8,088 shares trading hands.

C&F Financial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $204.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.18.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $31.15 million for the quarter.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

In other C&F Financial news, Director Charles Elis Olsson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $28,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,468.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 17,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Further Reading

