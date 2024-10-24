Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 263 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 24,683.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,070,000 after buying an additional 944,876 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 85,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $220.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.30. The company has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $222.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

