Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.97 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $60.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.82.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.