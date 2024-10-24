China Resources Building Materials Technology (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Trading Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. 393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13.

China Resources Building Materials Technology (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $706.85 million for the quarter. China Resources Building Materials Technology had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Increases Dividend

About China Resources Building Materials Technology

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0616 dividend. This is a boost from China Resources Building Materials Technology’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. China Resources Building Materials Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, aggregates, and related products and services in Mainland China. It operates through Cement, Concrete, and Aggregates and Others segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

Further Reading

