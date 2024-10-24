CME Group’s (CME) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $235.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CME Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $219.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $2.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.89. The stock had a trading volume of 272,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,316. CME Group has a 12 month low of $190.70 and a 12 month high of $230.30. The company has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CME Group news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 66.1% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 515.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

