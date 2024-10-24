Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Raised by Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,147 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 177.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Price Performance
CMCSA stock opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $163.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
