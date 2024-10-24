Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Raised by Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,147 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 177.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $163.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.