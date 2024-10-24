Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,456 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $252.48. 1,182,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,965,119. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $179.11 and a 1-year high of $253.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

