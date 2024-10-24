Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Purchases 7,802 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 1.5% of Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 929,200.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 46,460 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 69,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,157 shares. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.95.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

