Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Trims Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,405 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 408,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,028,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 980,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,077,000 after buying an additional 131,009 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000.

VNLA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.06. 23,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,551. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $49.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

