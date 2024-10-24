Comparing Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) & Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY)

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) and Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southwest Airlines and Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwest Airlines $26.09 billion 0.71 $465.00 million $0.13 236.40 Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi N/A N/A N/A $10.16 7.68

Southwest Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southwest Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwest Airlines 2 10 4 0 2.13 Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Southwest Airlines and Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus target price of $30.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.30%. Given Southwest Airlines’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Southwest Airlines is more favorable than Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi.

Profitability

This table compares Southwest Airlines and Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwest Airlines 0.41% 5.92% 1.72% Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.8% of Southwest Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Southwest Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southwest Airlines beats Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos. It also provides inflight entertainment and connectivity services on Wi-Fi enabled aircraft; and Rapid Rewards loyalty program that enables program members to earn points for dollars spent on Southwest base fares. In addition, the company offers a suite of digital platforms to support customers’ travel needs, including websites and apps; and SWABIZ, an online booking tool. Further, it provides ancillary services, such as Southwest’s EarlyBird Check-In, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. Southwest Airlines Co. was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector; catering and ground service fuel services; software system maintenance and information technology consulting services. It is also involved in training, airport operation, and investment activities; provides cabin interior products and cargo transportation; and the trading of aviation fuel. The company was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

