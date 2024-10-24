Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 797,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 1,088,117 shares.The stock last traded at $3.80 and had previously closed at $3.79.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $752.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $811.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.33 million. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 0.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.
