Conflux (CFX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $27.17 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $692.61 million and $27.17 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,365.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $359.30 or 0.00533360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009078 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00105280 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.78 or 0.00229765 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00027758 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00026918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00070696 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,056,994,583 coins and its circulating supply is 4,531,988,246 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,056,836,772.1 with 4,531,836,755.23 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15422211 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $30,359,119.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

