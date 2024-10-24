Cormark Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Celestica Earnings

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Celestica in a research note issued on Monday, October 21st. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now expects that the company will earn $4.94 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.95. The consensus estimate for Celestica’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Celestica from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Celestica Stock Performance

TSE:CLS opened at C$79.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. Celestica has a 1 year low of C$28.90 and a 1 year high of C$88.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$69.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.71.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.09 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.99%.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

