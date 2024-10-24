Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) is Monte Financial Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Monte Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,249 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises approximately 2.6% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Corning by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GLW opened at $46.89 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 224.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus upped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.23.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

