Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRVS. StockNews.com upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $472.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.14. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $8.33.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 142,724 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,123,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,658 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

