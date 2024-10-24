Courier Capital LLC Buys 355 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.62 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

