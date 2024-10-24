Courier Capital LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $31,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.91.

Shares of PFE opened at $28.86 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average is $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $163.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

