Courier Capital LLC Sells 225 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 35,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $142.16 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.69 and its 200 day moving average is $139.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

