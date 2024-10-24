Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Shares Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.99. 7,214 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 7,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Coveo Solutions Trading Down 5.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.