Cp Bf Lending, Llc Sells 635,549 Shares of Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Stock

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cp Bf Lending, Llc sold 635,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $2,631,172.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Banzai International Trading Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ:BNZI opened at $2.93 on Thursday. Banzai International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $828.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17.
Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banzai International, Inc. will post -25.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Banzai International from $162.50 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.
Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.
