Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Trading Down 5.3% – Should You Sell?

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.44 and last traded at $47.45. 357,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 743,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Argus cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.35.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 14.0% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 21.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.