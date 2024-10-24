CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 1.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $305.00 and last traded at $304.43. 509,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,144,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $299.30.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.09. The company has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 574.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

