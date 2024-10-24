Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Trading Down 8.7% – Here’s Why

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Free Report) traded down 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.05. 4,405 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 1,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

Crown Capital Partners Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.48. The company has a market cap of C$6.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Crown Capital Partners

(Get Free Report)

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.