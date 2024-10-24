DA Davidson Has Bearish Outlook for WAL FY2024 Earnings

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.19 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.38. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2025 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL opened at $82.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $94.28.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $387,500.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,356.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $247,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,634. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $387,500.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,356.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,149 shares of company stock worth $1,539,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.