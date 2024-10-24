Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 231.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Daré Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of DARE opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $7.56.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Daré Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 9.25% of Daré Bioscience worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

