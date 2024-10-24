Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.410-0.447 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Dassault Systèmes also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.380-1.417 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.91. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 18.53%. Analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

