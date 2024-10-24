DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Price Target Raised to $7.00

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DBVT

DBV Technologies Price Performance

DBVT opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 638.21% and a negative return on equity of 74.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DBV Technologies stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,345 shares during the period. DBV Technologies makes up 0.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.89% of DBV Technologies worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.