Decred (DCR) 1-Day Volume Tops $869,209.00

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 24th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $12.42 or 0.00018337 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Decred has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market cap of $203.62 million and $869,209.00 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00064692 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00006939 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001472 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,764.72 or 0.38052741 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,400,542 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

