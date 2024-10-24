Decred Trading 1.8% Lower This Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last week, Decred has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $204.65 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $12.48 or 0.00018604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00065931 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00006957 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 69.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,473.68 or 0.37976409 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,399,521 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

