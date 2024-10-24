DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,310 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FC Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 3rd quarter worth about $646,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Trading Down 0.2 %
BATS:ZJUL opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59.
