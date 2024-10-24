DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 137.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 97,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter.

USEP opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.55.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

