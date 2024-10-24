DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $1.54 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3,760.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. McAdam LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4,966.5% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 110,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after buying an additional 108,668 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 270,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 104,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
IJR opened at $114.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
