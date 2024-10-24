DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DJUN. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 53.2% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 194.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 41,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 203.4% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $196.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.52.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

