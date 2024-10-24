DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 2,606 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 55.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

NOCT opened at $49.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.89. The company has a market cap of $168.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.