DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 78 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. David Kennon Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,126,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $275.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $289.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.36.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

