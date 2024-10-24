Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $171.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.65 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.
Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ DCOM opened at $30.14 on Thursday. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58.
Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.18%.
Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.
