Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $171.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.65 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $30.14 on Thursday. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DCOM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

