Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Stake Lowered by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 413,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,509 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $11,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,135,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652,649 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24,946.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,475,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,537 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,086,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,800 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8,838.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,876 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 174.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,538,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after purchasing an additional 978,593 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

DFAE stock opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.