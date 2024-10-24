Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Sold by Signature Resources Capital Management LLC

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 330,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,065 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 86,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 22,215 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after buying an additional 48,645 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 773,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,218 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

